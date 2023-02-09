The Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 Limited Edition 599

Creating a story with a beautiful writing instrument, rather like driving with a well-engineered manual gearbox, is one of life’s simple yet more satisfying pleasures. And while Ferrari are certainly known across the globe for the latter, it can be argued the first brand that springs to mind when considering crafting the written word on paper is Montblanc.

When two such iconic names come together the results are likely to be memorable, and that’s certainly the case where the latest limited edition from Montblanc is concerned.