The Launch of a spider

Earlier this year, the launch of Ferrari’s latest creation, the Roma Spider, took place at the El Badi Palace in Marrakesh in the picturesque country of Morocco. It was attended by selected clients from around the world on a glittering night in Marrakesh at the end of the Ferrari Cavalcade.

The North African country provided the perfect backdrop for the launch of the car, with breathtaking landscapes and the ancient city walls providing a link between past and present – much like the Roma Spider’s nods to its heritage while embracing cutting-edge technology.