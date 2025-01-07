The KC23: Uniquely Special

The Ferrari that you’re looking at isn’t a concept. Nor is it a production car. It is a completely one-off commission made in 2023. A track-focused yet elegant state-of-the-art supercar born from the penmanship of Ferrari’s Centro Stile, led by Flavio Manzoni, and one very imaginative, passionate and exacting customer.
Under the skin is the heart and soul of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The 488 GT3 is the most successful track car in Maranello’s 76-year history, racking up over 530 victories and 119 championship wins, which isn’t a bad platform from which to construct the ultimate private Ferrari. Given the extreme nature of its V8 twin-turbo engine, chassis and suspension set-up, the KC23 was designed exclusively for non-competitive track use as opposed to the road.
But at standstill, the aerodynamic and cooling tricks hide themselves away. These active features revert to showcase sleek, undisturbed lines and sinuous form. It has a pure monolithic beauty, as if it were sculpted from a single block of metal.
Hit the engine start button, and that visual stance is transformed using custom kinematics to reveal its huge air intakes and active aerodynamics. The car then beckons to be pushed hard on the circuit. This transition is almost organic, switching mood and physicality from chic evening wear to punk rock aggression in the pursuit of downforce.
The KC23 has taken its place among classic Ferrari designs; while sleek and sinuous at a standstill, a push of the engine start button reveals racing-focused aerodynamic features
From the beginning, the KC23 was destined to be radical and untethered from homologation constraints, clothed in sophisticated almost timeless bodywork that would make this car an instant classic, holding its own against the rarest and most iconic silhouettes in the company’s back catalogue, while also offering a tantalising glimpse of decades to come. This goal required every one of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020’s lines to be redesigned, glass surfaces and light clusters included.
The KC23 also boasts butterfly doors that open vertically, like those of the LaFerrari, adding to the theatre. Both the headlights and rear lights have been re-thought, with those at the front tipping a wink to the 499P endurance racer which has won at the Le Mans 24 hours not once but twice, and a dynamic methacrylate light blade at the back that’s been inspired by the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo single-seater concept.
Clad in specially-developed Gold Mercury paint that changes in sunlight, the KC23's exterior – coupled with its pared-back racing interior – has delighted Ferrari fans around the world
The paintwork is another distinctive feature: a specially-developed four-layer aluminium livery called Gold Mercury. The liquid metal in the paint gives it an astonishingly luminous gleam in the sunlight, again like it’s a living, breathing being. The colour changes depending on the light and where you’re standing. It’s as captivating as the machine itself.
The cabin has been kept as pared-back as the race car, with the exception of door panels and a dashboard finish on the passenger side. The button-covered steering yoke and panel of rocker switches are pure endurance racing. The custom-made Alcantara©-trimmed bucket seats compliment both the focused interior and urbane exterior.
The doors of the KC23 open vertically in the style of the LaFerrari, while the headlights pay homage to the 499P Hypercar that triumphed twice at Le Mans
Sometimes Ferrari’s unique SP cars are never shown in public. In this case, the owner was keen to share his collaboration with the world. The KC23, the very pinnacle of Ferrari personalisation, made its first public appearance at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, before it went on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, much to the delight of the Ferraristi.
It likely inspired many Ferrari owners and lovers as to how the Ferrari of their dreams might look. For one visionary customer, that dream became a reality.