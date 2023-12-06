The Ferrari Purosangue New Zealand Grand Tour: Leg Three

“There’s a lady out front who says she has something you might like to see,” proclaims the receptionist at Hapuku Lodge, our hotel near Kaikōura, an old whaling town on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island. Intrigued, we head out to the forecourt where, nestled among the red and blue Purosangues, is a little silver Ferrari. But not just any Ferrari. It’s the fourth Ferrari road car ever made, a 1948 166 Inter owned by locals Amanda and Phipps Rinaldo.

“The pharmacist told us you were here, so we thought we’d bring it out to show you,” says Amanda as we gaze open mouthed at a car with which Enzo Ferrari himself would have been intimately familiar. It’s quite a moment.