The Definitive Ferrari

Combined power of V12 and e-motor was 963 cv – making this easily the most powerful road Ferrari of its day. The fastest, too. The numbers were staggering: maximum speed of more than 350 km/h, 0-100 km/h in under 3.0 seconds, 0-200 km/h in under 7.0 seconds and 0-300 km/h in 15 seconds. Around Fiorano, it was 5.2 seconds a lap quicker than its Ferrari limited-edition supercar predecessor, the Enzo.

As well as being Ferrari’s first hybrid – a pointer to the Scuderia’s electrified future – the car's active aerodynamics were also pioneering. The integrated rear spoiler dipped and tipped, as needed, but most of the aero magic took place under the car, thanks to automatically adjusting flaps on the front and rear diffusers, and the underbody guide vane. These all helped to improve cornering and braking performance, top speed, and the controllability and feel of the car.

This also had the happy corollary of allowing the upper surface of the car to be free from big spoilers and other add-ons. It gave a clean and classic Ferrari aesthetic, including hints of comely ’60s sports racers such as 330 P4 and 312P. It was a sculptural and very beautiful car, and highly distinctive too – including an almost fighter jet-like glasshouse canopy.