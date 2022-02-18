For many, the notion of a car, freshly presented to the world as the one to beat, then breaking down on its first race, would be too much to bear. But for Enzo Ferrari, this was not a moment of despair, but simply, a ‘promising failure’. It was a learning curve, just another small chapter in his desire to always evolve in the unwavering quest for performance. The best Ferrari ever built was indeed the next one, and the repaired 125 S did the job at Rome.

Today, that DNA is evident everywhere you find a Prancing Horse badge. It is the spirit of limitless achievement that flows from the Maranello Factory floor out to the Fiorano Circuit, within which Enzo’s house still stands, and into the world beyond. The spirit of self-belief, the desire to innovate and the need to question everything without compromise is as strong today at Ferrari as it was 75 years ago when Enzo founded his company.

This month, to celebrate Enzo’s birthday on February 18, Ferrari have delivered a new film that pays tribute to founder’s indominable and innovative vision that still resonates today. It is supported by an Instagram campaign that taps into the quotes and moments that started the journey all those years ago, when a 125 S race car emerged from the factory, ready and willing to change the world.

