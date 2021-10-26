It starts with the V12 engine which now unleashes 830cv. That’s 30cv more than the 812 Superfast and the all-time highest output of any Ferrari road car engine. Of course, the result is even stronger performance: 2.85 seconds to reach 100kmh from standstill, 0-200kmh in 7.5 seconds and a lightning-fast lap time around Fiorano in one minute and 20 seconds. The V12 also revs to 9,500 rpm, the highest of any Ferrari road car and to assist with all that new power the 812 Competizione debuts independent four-wheel steering, where each rear wheel can move individually.

Form always follows function at Ferrari and the 812 Competizione’s dramatic new design represents a perfect synergy of race-honed aerodynamics and ambitious styling, as Galliera comments: “We have pushed the aggressiveness of this car more than previous Special Series, with a stronger contrast to the donor car.”