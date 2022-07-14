Of course, what gives the 296 GTS its unique character is its retractable hard top (RHT). This

can be deployed at the push of a button in just 14 seconds, at speeds of up to 45km/h. The folding roof splits into two sections, neatly folding flush over the front part of the engine.

The essential ingredients that make the phenomenal 296 GTB such an exciting car to drive are retained in the new 296 GTS. That includes, of course, the epoch- making V6 engine. The wide 120-degree ‘v’ between the cylinder banks enables the two turbochargers to be installed within the ‘v’, bringing advantages in terms of packaging, low centre of gravity, and weight reduction.

Not only that, it also helps unleash extreme levels of power – indeed, an outright world record for specific power in a production car, at 221cv per litre. Combined with the plug-in electric motor at the rear, the total power output is 830cv, catapulting the 296 GTS to thevery top of the rear-wheel-drive spider segment. Its top speed of more than 330km/h and 0-100km/h time of 2.9 seconds are unchanged from the 296 GTB.



