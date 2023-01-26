The 296 GT3 makes its debut

A fast-moving, intense programme, carried out at carefully selected tracks aimed at putting different aspects of the 296 GT3 under pressure and involving all the official Competizioni GT drivers. But, as varied as the tracks are, none of those chosen have the potential to recreate the notorious banking at Daytona, unique in the world of motorsport for its 31-degree of inclination.

“At Daytona power and speed is needed for banking and straights,” explains Alessio Rovera, at the first date of what will be a particularly busy year for the 296 GT3.

“While on the infield section we need an agile car. Compared to the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the 296 GT3 is smaller and that could give us an advantage there. The elevated sections of this track are undoubtedly very particular due to a number of factors that put the car’s efficiency under a lot of strain. It is still too early to say if we will be able to pass this test with flying colours. The journey to get here has been long and demanding, with almost a year spent clocking up kilometres testing the car’s reliability, aerodynamic and dynamic efficiency. We’re proud of the work that’s been done and hope that the result rewards the effort put in by the team.