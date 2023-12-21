Remembering the 365 GTB4 Daytona

It would be the last new 12-cylinder sports car announced by Ferrari before Fiat took a 40 percent stake (in 1969). It was a car aimed, to a significant degree, at the booming North American market: bigger, more muscular and more imposing than previous berlinettas, and as good on a Californian boulevard as an Alpine pass (although it was well suited to the latter).

The style was unusual. An angular wedge, rather than a shapely sculpture, it even featured a bold full-width Plexiglass strip behind which were the four headlamps (Replaced by a new nose design with pop-up headlamps in 1971). The design was by Pininfarina, never mind that it was unlike anything Pininfarina had done before. Chief designer was the legendary Leonardo Fioravanti, also responsible for the Dino 206 and 246, and the car that would replace the Daytona in 1973, the mid-rear engined 365 GT4 BB ‘Boxer’. His distinguished rollcall of great Ferraris also included the 308 GTB, 328 GTB and the GTO. He says his favourite is the Daytona.

A subsequent spider version, the 365 GTS4, was clearly aimed at the US West Coast, where there were enough wealthy buyers to justify the price and enough sunshine to justify the folding roof.