If we’re talking in ratios, we could say 3:13,221=20,000:860,000.

So what does that mean? Well, in 1947 the newly established Ferrari had a 20,000 square metre production space and made three cars: two 125 Ss – Ferrari’s first-born – and a 159 S Prototype.

Today, the factory is over 40 times bigger, about 860,000 square metres, and last year the company delivered 13,221 cars.

Sure, we're just messing about with numbers, but the truth is Ferrari has expanded in all areas, including staff: from an initial 140, it now employs about 5,000 people.