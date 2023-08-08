Ready for the Challenge

It is a family that Scheltema has seen grow over nearly two decades, in line with the technical and organisational evolution of the racing series. A period in which six racing models, based on their sister road-going versions, have between them made history on some of Europe’s most famous racetracks, including the likes of Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone, Le Mans, Imola, and Mugello.

“When I debuted in 2005, I did it in a Ferrari 360 Challenge,” he recalls. “That’s how I entered racing and motorsport, a world in which I had little experience.”

In subsequent years he also took the wheel of the F430 Challenge, the 458 Challenge and the 488 Challenge, the latter also in its Evo versions. His love of racing grew out of a fascination with a road car that holds a special place in the history of the Prancing Horse.