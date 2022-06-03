The Ferrari vision for the Daytona SP3 was to create the most direct connection possible between driver and machine. Pure, human, visceral. This very special car represents a return to analogue sensations.

The experience begins the moment you set eyes on the car. As ever at Ferrari, its styling is an integral part of its performance. Locate the hidden door handle, open the butterfly door and slide aboard, negotiating your way past the Le Mans-style windscreen. With the car measuring a mere 1,142 millimetres high, you feel like you’re almost sitting on the ground.

Nestling into the figure-hugging driver’s seat, which is fixed directly to the carbon-fibre chassis, you instantly feel like you’ve stepped into a racing car – a sensation intensified when you adjust the pedal box to suit your frame via a toggle located in the seat.