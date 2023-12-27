Piero Ferrari's version

Ferrari logo
Truth and “poetic licence” in the film about Enzo
You can be sure that when a historical or biographical film is released, doubts will arise or inconsistencies emerge. There are those who ask “is that really how it happened?”, and those who express cast-iron certainty that a particular episode was, in fact, invented out of thin air.

Inevitably, it was no different for Ferrari, the film directed by Michael Mann starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz, which recounts a year in the life of the founder: 1957.

Watch as Piero Ferrari uses his unique insight to explain some of the background - and truth - behind the new Michael Mann film    

The year in question was exhilarating and tragic – a year of triumph and death, a year when long-hidden truths were discovered and the foundations of the Ferrari of the future were laid. Clearly, fitting such diverse and complex themes into a film of little over two hours required some stretching by the filmmakers. But equally it is the case that some moments that may seem unbelievable to the viewer really do reflect reality. At the end, you are left wondering, for example, about the extent of Enzo’s cynicism, or about the real nature of his relationships with drivers, clients and collaborators.

Siro Sbraci in his Ferrari 500 TRC at the 1957 Mille Miglia; Wolfgang Von Trips, Alfonso de Portago and Peter Collins at the 1957 12 Hours of Sebring; The Ferrari 315 S at the 12 Hours of Sebring which Luigi Musso and Alfonso de Portago brought home in 12th place; Enzo Ferrari and Fangio during testing for the Italian GP; A sprint to begin the race for De Portago and Collins

We enjoyed a privileged insight. We were able to seek “the truth” from someone who not only collaborated on the script but has a deeper understanding than anyone of Ferrari and played a central role in its history.

That person is Piero Ferrari, Enzo's son.

In this video interview he reveals the background to the film and the small poetic licence it takes. Like an autograph a 12-year-old boy asks his father for.

