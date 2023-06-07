No Ordinary Book

The 24 Heures du Mans, to give it its correct name, celebrates its centenary this year. For many, this is the greatest race in the world, the ultimate intersection of motorsport engineering and human fortitude. Clearly, 100 years is a significant milestone.

But this year’s race has another huge emotional hook: after a 50-year hiatus, it sees the return of Ferrari, as part of its keenly anticipated campaign in the top tier of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the all-new 499P.

While fresh narratives are already being written by this machine and the team of people who have the honour of racing it, this is the perfect time to revisit Ferrari’s history in this phenomenal branch of motorsport. Welcome, then, to a major new book, called simply ‘Ferrari Endurance’.

Where do we start? Well, it’s an official Ferrari publication, created by a dedicated team in Maranello with access to all the key source materials. It has also been produced to the same exacting high standards as Ferrari’s road cars.