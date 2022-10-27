“Getting seat time with the pro driver initially is so valuable,” he adds. “It feels kind of like you’re in a video game at first. But then you start to get the knowledge from them; why they’re trying to hit the apex or go in slow to a corner and fast out.

“And then when you get behind the wheel and put everything you learn from the first day to the end of the programme together, you see the improvement – it’s really dramatic.”

Fernanda is equally enthused about her experience learning the secrets behind racing driving. Across two days, the Corso Pilota allowed the duo to follow each other around the track in F8 Tributos and a pair of stunning red Ferrari 296GTBs at pace, showing off the skills they’d picked up.

“Growing up I loved cars, I got that from my Dad,” says Fernanda. “But I never thought when I was older I would be able to drive a Ferrari, especially on a race track. It was so cool, an amazing experience.”

“It changes the way you view driving,” adds Sean. “The Corso Pilota teaches you about safety, not just about the fastest way to race. When you complete that course, and everyone is together at the end, that’s one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever experienced.”