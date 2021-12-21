Over the years word has spread about my little ‘Ferrari Museum’ – my ‘Ferrari Man-Cave,’ as one of my sons has nicknamed it, jokingly – and many friends and family members have come to visit. When my boys were younger, I remember how they used to ask me to take their friends to see the collection. I was always happy to indulge them, for the collection is a way to share my passion for Ferrari.

Being surrounded by so much Prancing Horse beauty, you might think it would be difficult to have a ‘favourite’ Ferrari. But this is not the case. While they are all works of art, the F40 is my preferred rossa.





This was the last car that the company produced under the leadership of Enzo Ferrari himself. I recall that at the time it was considered the fastest road car ever built. And the design was – and still is – iconic. It is even my favourite in terms of my collection. In fact, I own several versions, in scales ranging from 1:43 to 1:8. It’s a true masterpiece, one that keeps me coming back for more.