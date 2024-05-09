Ferrari logo
Miami Bound

The Ferrari community descended on Miami to celebrate F1, the debut of the latest model, the marque’s racing heritage, and the very essence of the Prancing Horse
Words: Luke Ponsford
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Ferrari’s presence in the US, both on the racing scene and as a manufacturer, the marque descended on sun-drenched South Florida for a week of extraordinary events, culminating in Sunday’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Witness a selection of the highlights from Ferrari's amazing week of events in Miami and the US Southern states…

The week started on Sunday April 28th with the Cavalcade International, an exclusive four-day touring event for some of Ferrari’s most important clients, which saw privately-owned Prancing Horses from across the globe coming together to traverse the beautiful highways and byways of Tennessee and Florida before gathering for a grand parade along Miami Beach’s famous Ocean Drive, much to the delight of the assembled tifosi. The Cavalcade event culminated with clients and their guests attending the Miami International Autodrome for the Miami GP on May 5th, experiencing the full Casa Ferrari hospitality experience.

From left: the Cavalcade International saw Ferrari cars from around the world gather for a four-day driving event that took in the beautiful roads of Tennessee and Florida

Thursday May 2nd was the exciting date for the first ever Ferrari world premiere to take place in America, with the debut of both the new front-engined V12 Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider. This glittering event lit up Miami Beach for two consecutive evenings and was attended by the company’s international clientele, who enjoyed exclusive performances from ballet dancer Eleonora Abbagnato and the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company.

From left: Miami Beach was the glittering venue for the launch of the new front-engined Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider – the very first Ferrari world premiere to take place in America

The week’s action-packed series of events also saw the unveiling of two brand new historic colours, namely Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino. These shades reference Ferrari’s evocative heritage and its racing past, celebrating the marque’s historic victories and the iconic racing characters – both drivers and mechanics – who proudly wore them during Ferrari’s early racing victories in the 1950s and 60s.

From left: Ferrari fashion featured over the weekend, with an exclusive preview of the Miami Capsule Collection taking place at the glamorous Faena Hotel in South Beach

Both colours were included in the special livery of the SF-24 Formula 1 car, which was unveiled in Miami and used exclusively for the weekend’s F1 race. The 1960s and 70s inspired uniforms worn by the Ferrari team during the race also borrowed these colours, while two unique Atelier 296 GTS models were unveiled, each featuring custom liveries in these historic blues. Both cars went on to lead a parade of 30 special Ferrari models from the Cavalcade – among them a Monza SP2, an 812 Competizione and a LaFerrari Aperta – around the F1 track ahead of the big race on Sunday.

From left: the programme of US events culminated in the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which took place on May 5th at the Miami International Autodrome

And as well as heralding that important 70th anniversary, there was more to celebrate, with the Miami GP marking the start of a new multi-year partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and HP, which has become the marque’s title racing sponsor.

Ferrari fashion was also in full flow over the weekend. The penthouse of the Faena Hotel in Miami’s South Beach served as the perfect venue for an exclusive preview of the Miami Capsule Collection, from Ferrari’s Creative Director Rocco Iannone, that was inspired both by the history of Ferrari racing in the US, and the vibrant energy of Miami itself. The iconic Maranello Clutch bag was also unveiled in Azzurri Dino and Azzurro La Plata, while Puma presented The Scuderia Ferrari Miami Limited Edition Capsule Collection, which comprised of a varsity-style jacket, a replica team shirt and Speedcar Pro shoes – also in that classic Azzurro Dino heritage racing shade.