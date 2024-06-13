Magical Le Mans

Le Mans is where Ferrari first came to global prominence. Enzo Ferrari’s newly formed sports car company won the first post-war Le Mans, in 1949. The scars of war were still evident. A section of the outfield was still off limits for fear of land mines.

The winning 166 MM was a small car by previous Le Mans-winning standards and had the smallest capacity engine ever to win the race, just 2.0-litres. Yet it was also the first V12 to win: previous winners typically had bigger capacity four- and six-cylinder engines.

The 166 MM set the template for future Ferraris and for future Le Mans winners. Its V12 would become a Ferrari signature. Its lightweight, aerodynamically efficient body would influence every car that would subsequently taste victory.