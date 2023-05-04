Lighting the way

Words: Chris Rees



OK, so Ferrari Formula One cars don’t need headlights. But if you’re driving a road-going sports car, it’s kind of vital that you can see the road ahead clearly, day or night, whatever the weather. And as with every area of technology, Ferrari has always invested the maximum effort in design, research and development in order – literally – to illuminate the way ahead.

From the very first Ferrari, the 125 S of 1947, onward, Maranello’s engineers and designers have never ceased to innovate. As early as 1953, sporting Ferrari models like the 500 Mondial and 340 MM were using covered lights for reasons of aerodynamics and protection. Many road-going Prancing Horses followed suit, including the 250 GT California with its smoothly styled, shrouded lights and then, famously, the 365 GTB4 ‘Daytona’ with its Plexiglas front panel. (The ‘Daytona’ – equally famously – switched to retractable ‘pop-up’ headlights in 1971 due to changes in US regulations.)