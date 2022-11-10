Some 40,000 fans were present at the circuit to witness the celebrations over the weekend with classic Ferraris from different eras coming together to take to the track.
And at the end of Sunday’s festivities, the Ferrari Show took place as two brand new cars were showcased, not just the 296 GT3 but the astonishing new 499P hypercar. Fans were also able to see protagonists from the 30-year history of the Ferrari Challenge: 348 Challenge, F355 Challenge, 360 Challenge, F430 Challenge, 458 Challenge Evo and 488 Challenge Evo.
Watch the action from the 30th edition of the Finali Mondiali, which saw races run, trophies awarded and the launch of the 499P Hypercar
The 499P, which will make its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship next year was seen in public for the first time, after it was revealed at a lavish gala event the previous evening.
499 is the capacity in cubic centimetres of one cylinder of the car’s three-litre V6 twin-turbo powerplant, while the ‘P’ stands for prototype.
While the 499P LMH shares a V6 with the 296 GT3 which was launched earlier this year, it is an all-new design with strikingly aerodynamic features.
The number 50 will be proudly sported by one of the two 499P cars in the 2023 WEC to mark the half-century since Prancing horses were last seen at the Le Mans 24 hours.
Both of Ferrari's new endurance racing cars were side by side at the event, the 296 GT3 and the 499P will be seen at Le Mans next year
Head of Ferrari GT Sporting Activities Antonello Coletta described the Ferrari 499P “as a tribute to our past and a manifesto for our future”.
“The 499 confirms our commitment to endurance racing, which is part of our history and part of a tradition of using this kind of competition to test new technologies," he said.
The Finali Mondiali also saw the curtain come down on the Corse Clienti racing year at Imola’s Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari. At least, it did for the Europe, North America and the UK Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series.
It was a day to remember for Franz Engstler, a German driver outstanding in the Coppa Shell in his first Ferrari Challenge season. Victory in the European Championship with 196 points from 14 races (thanks to seven wins and four second places) was followed by his claiming the top step of the podium at the Imola Finali Mondiali, completing a clean sweep of pole, fastest lap and race victory.
Across the weekend there were wins in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, displays of classic Ferraris from the past 30 years and the event culminated in a grand gala evening where the 499P was revealed
Later that day trophies were awarded to the winners of the Europe, North America and UK series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, as well as the announcement of the venue for the next Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2023, to be held from 24-30 October at Mugello.
Across the weekend there were also special events and touches to mark different milestones, including the unveiling of the centenary trophy, commissioned to celebrate 100 years of Le Mans.
With Goffredo Mameli’s piano rendition of the Italian national anthem, the show ended with a fly-past from two Eurofighters from Aeronautica Militare di Grosseto’s 4th Stormo air force squadron that flew over the circuit.