The 499P, which will make its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship next year was seen in public for the first time, after it was revealed at a lavish gala event the previous evening.

499 is the capacity in cubic centimetres of one cylinder of the car’s three-litre V6 twin-turbo powerplant, while the ‘P’ stands for prototype.

While the 499P LMH shares a V6 with the 296 GT3 which was launched earlier this year, it is an all-new design with strikingly aerodynamic features.

The number 50 will be proudly sported by one of the two 499P cars in the 2023 WEC to mark the half-century since Prancing horses were last seen at the Le Mans 24 hours.