It started with a sketch

When the 25-year-old racing driver removed his goggles and brushed off forty-four kilometres of road dust all he had in mind was receiving the trophy for the 1923 Circuito del Savio GP in northern Italy.

It was the very first victory at the wheel for a little known young racer: Enzo Ferrari.

But the Savio GP would also prove pivotal in his life and career for other reasons. It was the event where he first met a certain Count Enrico Baracca.

The two men immediately struck up what would become a lasting friendship, and at some point in the following years it was the Count's wife, Contessa Paolina Biancoli, who personally urged the up-and-coming young racer to adopt the symbol that had been famously sported upon the bi-plane of her beloved son, Francesco. He had been a revered First World War air pilot, killed in action in 1918.

The, still grieving, Contessa assured Enzo that it would bring him good fortune. That dramatic fuselage symbol was a rearing black stallion.