Incredible Garages With Tomas Cabrerizo

Miami real estate entrepreneur Tomas Cabrerizo says his father’s and his idea was to focus their Prancing Horse collection – which includes iconic pieces like the F40 Competizione, the sports prototype 333 SP and an FXX – on limited edition and, more recently, racing models. Headlined by Cabrerizo's favourite, the Ferrari 812 Competizione, their impressive space serves not just as a place to house this collection but also as a gallery celebrating car culture and a place for the family to get together to enjoy roof-top meals.