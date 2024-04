Per Gessle’s passion for the Prancing Horse began when he first struck eyes on the red Dino 246 GT driven by Tony Curtis in the 1970s TV series ‘The Persuaders!’. Situated at Gessle’s Hotel Tylösand on Sweden’s magnificent southwest coast, his beautifully designed garage – which is also home to an extensive photographic gallery – houses the ‘Joyride Car Collection’, which includes a number of iconic Ferrari models such as a 599 GTO, an F12 and, of course, a bright red Dino 246 GT.