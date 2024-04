Truly passionate about cars, artworks from India and guitars, Ernie Boch Jr – former owner and CEO of a car sales and service empire and one- time lead of blues rock band Ernie and the Automatics – transformed his home in Norwood, Massachusetts into a museum. Ferrari cars – including a 1965 330 GT 2+2 and 1979 512 BB – take pride of place in his collection, which he enjoys sharing with friends.