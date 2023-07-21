Goodwood celebrates historic Ferrari Le Mans Win

Of course, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is nothing without the hill climb, and this year a quite remarkable melody of Prancing Horse soundtracks, old and new, could be heard along the entire stretch of the 1.6 mile stretch of road, from the unmistakable modern V12 melody of the Ferrari SP3 Daytona and Purosangue, to hair raising Formula One screams and the wide orchestral growl of the 250 GTO, to name but a few.