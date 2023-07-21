Goodwood celebrates historic Ferrari Le Mans Win

The weather may have been far from ideal, but nothing could take the shine off the Ferrari paddock at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Held annually at the sprawling Goodwood estate in West Sussex, England, this year’s sold-out 30th Festival of Speed played host to some very special Prancing Horses, as the Ferrari Le Mans 24 Hours victory celebrations continue to reverberate around the world.
On display in the paddock were a plethora of Prancing Horses who are no strangers to the Circuit 24 Hours of Le Mans, including the 1958 Ferrari 250 TR/58 and 1964 Ferrari 275 P, two open-cockpit racing thoroughbreds that helped cement Maranello’s reputation at the world’s most prestigious endurance race.
They were driven up to the front of the Goodwood House by Britain’s James Caldo and Italy’s Antonio Giovinazzi, led by an SF90 Stradale resplendent in 499P Hypercar livery, driven by Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera and flanked by Spanish driver Miguel Molina (who was part of the three-man driving team in the number 50 499P at Le Mans).
Of course, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is nothing without the hill climb, and this year a quite remarkable melody of Prancing Horse soundtracks, old and new, could be heard along the entire stretch of the 1.6 mile stretch of road, from the unmistakable modern V12 melody of the Ferrari SP3 Daytona and Purosangue, to hair raising Formula One screams and the wide orchestral growl of the 250 GTO, to name but a few.
And finally, at an event that celebrates the very pinnacle of supercar innovation, there was room for a very special guest; the one-off Ferrari KC23. The latest creation from the Special Projects Programme is based on the 488 GT3, one of the most successful track cars in Maranello’s 76-year history, now completely reimagined as one of the most innovative, ground-breaking projects to ever roll through the Ferrari gates. The prefect addition to a weekend of Ferrari racing pedigree at Goodwood 2023.