Third place for the Ferrari pairing in the opening Bahrain race and then pole position for the Porsche at the eight-hour finale brought the two championship-chasing crews level on points. Pier Guidi eventually crossed the line in first position to take the drivers’ crown with Calado and secure the manufacturers’ title for Ferrari.

There was a double celebration for Ferrari after the finish in Bahrain. It also sealed the GTE Am drivers’ and teams’ crowns. French gentleman racer François Perrodo and factory driver Nicklas Nielsen retained the class title they had won in 2019/20, this time driving with WEC newcomer Alessio Rovera in an AF Corse-run 488 GTE. It was also a third GTE Am crown for Perrodo after his 2016 triumph, also with Ferrari and AF Corse.

The result capped a dominant season for Ferrari in the Am ranks of the WEC. Perrodo and his teammates won four of the six races, including Le Mans. The Cetilar Racing crew of Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco, a development driver with the Ferrari Formula 1 team, won once on the way to fifth in the points in their debut season in the GTE ranks.

That meant that Ferrari took a total of seven victories and all four titles that were up for grabs by GT machinery in what will be a year remembered by fans of the marque for many reasons