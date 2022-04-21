The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is held at Imola this Sunday. A Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, is comfortably in the lead of the 2022 World Championship and Ferrari enjoys a healthy advantage in the Constructor’s Championship. Ferrari has dominated the season so far: fastest driver, best car.

The parallels with 22 years ago are palpable. Now, as then, Ferrari is enjoying an F1 renaissance. Now, as then, a young driver is eyeing the prospect of joining the distinguished rollcall of Ferrari World Champions.

It’s been 15 years since a Ferrari driver was last crowned champion. Back in 2000, it had been 21 years, although there were three constructors’ titles in that period to ease the pain.





Just as Charles Leclerc eyes history in 2022, so did Michael Schumacher 22 years ago.

