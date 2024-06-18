With a cavalcade of Ferrari models showing up for this very special grand tour – cars on display ranged from a pair of 1972 Dino 246 GTs, a trio of Testarossas and a 1978 512BB to modern sportscars including five SF90 Spiders, four 812 Superfasts and a LaFerrari supercar – the great and the good of Maranello were truly out in force for the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia Ferrari Tribute.

Thankfully a far more relaxed affair these days, this year’s event marked 97 years since the inaugural Mille Miglia took place. Covering a distance of 2,000 kms – twice the distance of the original race – the modern-day Mille Miglia is stretched out over five days, giving participants the opportunity to enjoy their Prancing Horses while experiencing some of the finest roads, and sights, that Northern Italy has to offer.