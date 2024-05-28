FERRARI IN THE SAHARA

Tasked with this enviable assignment, the magazine’s writer flew to Italy to collect the keys to a blood red F512 M, before setting off from Maranello to Malaga, with a spare tyre in the passenger seat. There, he met a support car and its two-man crew, including a photographer. Then the journey began for real.

The F512 M’s comfort quickly impressed. It proved to be a great long-distance car, which was just as well as it had a long, long way to go. The route was challenging. The team drove from Tangier to Casablanca, partly at high speed on a newly opened péage, then inland to Marrakesh on a road under construction. “Our route proved an early test of the Ferrari’s off-roading abilities, which seem rather good,” the magazine reported. “It doesn’t ground out and it doesn’t get stuck. Instead, it emerges into a small village dragging a trawl of dust and the stares of amazed onlookers behind it.”