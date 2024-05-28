FERRARI IN THE SAHARA

Tasked with this enviable assignment, the magazine’s writer flew to Italy to collect the keys to a blood red F512 M, before setting off from Maranello to Malaga, with a spare tyre in the passenger seat. There, he met a support car and its two-man crew, including a photographer. Then the journey began for real.
The F512 M’s comfort quickly impressed. It proved to be a great long-distance car, which was just as well as it had a long, long way to go. The route was challenging. The team drove from Tangier to Casablanca, partly at high speed on a newly opened péage, then inland to Marrakesh on a road under construction. “Our route proved an early test of the Ferrari’s off-roading abilities, which seem rather good,” the magazine reported. “It doesn’t ground out and it doesn’t get stuck. Instead, it emerges into a small village dragging a trawl of dust and the stares of amazed onlookers behind it.”
In the ancient fortress city of Marrakesh, a big crowd gathered around the car in the main square, the Djemaa el-Fna. The photographer shot a cobra on the roof, probably a first for a Ferrari. Then it was up into the High Atlas Mountains, first on glorious winding roads, the driver’s window open to hear the music from the high-revving flat-12 ricocheting off the rock faces. Then the road got worse. At the edge of the Sahara Desert, the team went onto Erfoud and the famous sand dunes of Erg Chebbi.
The Ferrari drove on broken sealed roads, on gravel tracks and on sand. Its finest moment – before it turned back to Maranello, via Fez and Tangier – occurred at a very un-Ferrari 10 km/h. Where a bridge had been washed away, the Ferrari had no choice but to cross a rocky dry riverbed, to the amazement of a 4x4 Mercedes G-Wagen that followed.
The F512 M arrived safely back in Maranello and, when cleaned, bore no evidence of its adventure, apart from a few stone chips. “It behaved impeccably despite being showered in dust, belted at high speed, and repeatedly driven over rough roads,” the feature stated.
Over the course of its 7,500km adventure, from Northern Italy to deepest Morocco and back, the F512 M had behaved faultlessly. Despite carrying a couple of spare tyres – the chances of finding a Pirelli 295/35ZR18 P Zero in Morocco were slim – there were no punctures. The car had also come with a small box of spare parts. After all, there were no Ferrari dealers in Morocco. (There is now one in Casablanca.) No parts were needed.