It would take too long to list all the amazing cars he designed, but these numbers rank Forghieri among the all-time great racing car engineers: 54 Formula 1 race wins, eleven world championships and nine endurance titles. He always knew how to be versatile: the engineers who were most in vogue during that period shone for their outstanding talents but, with few exceptions, they were specialists in a single field. Some were experts in single-seaters, some focused on sports cars, others specialised in the set-up, the engine or the aerodynamics. Mauro worked in each of these areas with impressive results, albeit helped by the personnel who surrounded him. But then it was he who knew how to get the best out of them even despite his manner, which could sometimes be brusque. He was a man capable of revising a winning system to make sure it kept winning, which neatly sums up the history of Ferrari.

The relationship with the Old Man were something special to behold: as with all brilliant people, Enzo had a particular fascination with Mauro’s talents. He saw in him the fulfilment of his drive: probably there was a sort of process of osmosis. Forghieri, no less intelligent, allowed himself to be guided by Ferrari while proposing, in a way that was appropriate to each occasion, his own solution. This could be original, extreme or innovative, but he was already safe in the knowledge that with his chosen methods and unique approach Ferrari – albeit not before he had expressed his own doubts and certainly not without having done his own due diligence – would have said yes.

Few designers have managed to create single-seaters and racing cars as iconic as Forghieri, who knew how to bring together beauty, charm, technical expertise and value and impart them into his machines, which was another of the distinctive features of the company’s tradition. You only have to think of the cars driven by Niki Lauda, which dominated the sport from 1975 to 1977, or the first turbo cars which made the tifosi dream in the hands of Gilles Villeneuve – and with French drivers René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay and Didier Pironi secured the first titles with this type of engine.

Forghieri was the man behind the fulfilment of one of the most intense and important chapters in the history of motoring on a global scale. He dedicated to the Maranello company the most productive period of his life, during which he contributed with passion and dedication to consolidating the image and credibility of the Ferrari brand all over the world. He augmented the legend of the Prancing Horse with many of its most memorable victories.

When his time at Ferrari came to an end in 1987, Forghieri remembers announcing his resignation like this: “I’m going away,” he said to Ferrari, who replied: “OK fine, go away then, because it won’t be long before I go away too…”

Now the two men finally have the chance to continue the conversation.



