Family Values

“I had never driven an F40 before,” says Enzo Mattioli Ferrari. “I looked forward to this moment with a certain sense of trepidation, given it's one of the most iconic cars in our history. It's the last model my great-grandfather saw, and I even had a poster of an F40 in my room as a child. Before he would hand it over to me, Grandpa insisted that I do a few laps of the hills around Maranello with him by my side. He wanted to watch me handle what is essentially a Formula 1 road car, a vehicle that demands the utmost respect. After all, he was my driving instructor from the very start. When I was a child, pretending to drive a Ferrari, he would teach me how to change gears and steer. This continued until I had the opportunity to drive a real Ferrari for the first time, a 328. Grandpa was always kind to me. But when he explained things, he demanded attention – especially when it came to driving, where you had to be serious.”

“I became a grandfather at a relatively young age,” says Piero Ferrari, “and I have always been very close to my grandchildren. I treasured any opportunity to spend time with them, be it skiing or behind the wheel. Enzo, much like my father and I, has a passion for driving and for Ferraris. And he is mindful of the responsibility that comes with our family name.”