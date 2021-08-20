TOFM: There is a discreet intake set within the headlights – what is this for?

FM: The front of the car is extremely clean and spare. The new headlights stand out in particular, because they are a modern interpretation of the “teardrop” headlights of the past. In this case, they are paired with the air intake for the brakes.

The brake cooling system was developed around the ‘Aero’ callipers introduced on the SF90 Stradale, and these have ventilation ducts integrated into their castings. This brake cooling concept requires a dedicated duct to correctly channel cool air, and in the case of the 296 GTB, the intake has been integrated into the headlight design.

This solution negates the need for an intake in the underfloor, and in turn made it possible to push the design of the car’s underbody to new extremes. The extra space freed up was used to widen the flat underbody in that area, which increased the downforce generating surface, and also to add an extra vortex generator with an innovative ‘L’ section.

TOFM: How did you approach the interior of the 296 GTB?

FM: The cockpit adopts the same pure, sporty aesthetic language as the exterior and is – of course – designed around the driver. It features the entirely digital interface which we first debuted on the SF90 Stradale, but rather than highlight that technology our aim in the 296 GTB was to clothe it in a sophisticated way.

The dashboard architecture creates a clearly defined instrument binnacle angled towards the driver. It is carved out of a deep cleft into the dash trim, from which it emerges along with the steering wheel and all digital instruments – and the result is a result is a pure and minimalistic. It is powerfully elegant and, on an aesthetic level, perfectly mirrors the design of the exterior.