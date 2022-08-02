If he’s on the front of the grid he is very hard to pass, and even when he starts from further back in the pack, he is still in with a chance of winning. The race stats confirm his attacking reputation: in last season’s 21 races he made up no fewer than 79 places, improving on his start position an astonishing 15 times. He dropped places on only two occasions, and on two others he finished where he’d started, whilst a couple of races saw him fail to finish.





“It’s in my nature to always push whenever I can,” says Arthur. “I won’t settle for a place if I realise that I can do better with the car I’ve been given. Sometimes I make mistakes, because on a qualifying lap, or in a duel, you can’t always be perfect. But I don’t think I could pursue my dreams, my goals, if I changed my approach to racing.”



