Cutting Edge corners

Head of Chassis Engineering for GT Cars, Alfredo Scifo, is in no doubt about its significance. “In terms of chassis engineering, this is the biggest single technological leap that Ferrari has made in the last ten years,” he says.

Unlike conventional dampers (which react in a fixed way to road surfaces), Ferrari active suspension technology dampers can move entirely independently of the forces acting upon them. The ground-breaking system includes a motor control module (MCM) sited inside the damper – a world first, and fully patented. Each of the four damper units – one at each corner – is fitted with a smart actuator that can provide force on each damper, individually.

This force comes from an electric ‘e-motor’ linked to each damper rod. There’s a sophisticated suite of sensors – body accelerometers, wheel accelerometers, wheel position sensors and 6D yaw-rate sensors – that constantly supplies information to define the damper force that is required.

Vehicle Dynamics Engineer Francesca Mincigrucci, in charge of control software development, tells us: “We have two further patents relating to the control logic software, which permit an infinite range of adjustment. We can now completely control the position of each wheel – we can put each one wherever we want, with full control.”