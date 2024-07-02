COLLECTING PERFECTION

Andrew Pisker acquired his very first Ferrari – a 308 GT4 – at the age of 23. “I spent every penny that I had to buy it,” he recalls. “But it was the best decision I ever made because it was my gateway into the world of Ferrari. I was attracted by the special mystique that surrounds the Ferrari name. It’s about so much more than just driving. You feel part of something big, amongst like-minded people for whom, like me, cars are an integral part of life.”

In the 40 years since acquiring that first Ferrari, Andrew has owned an extraordinary variety of cars from iconic classics to special series moderns, from road cars to out-and-out racers. It’s been an ever-deepening immersion into the world of the Prancing Horse.