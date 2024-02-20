celebrating THE WORLD OF PERSONALISATION

Ferrari have been fine-tuning the intricate art of personalisation since the middle of the last century. Legendary industrialist Gianni Agnelli set things in motion back in 1948, when he requested that the bodywork of his 166 MM be undertaken by specialist coachbuilder Touring of Milan. The stunning car that was subsequently created sparked a global desire for personalisation that continues to the present day.
Now, with the opening of the new ‘Ferrari One of a Kind’ exhibition at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena, the public will have the opportunity to see some of the most exclusive Prancing Horses ever to emerge from Maranello.
Agnelli’s 166 MM is of course on display, alongside such rarities as a stunning 812 Competizione Tailor Made – a unique model from the Flavio Manzoni-headed Styling Centre – and a gold-liveried 2018 Monza SP1, which happens to be the very first example of the Icona limited edition special series cars.
As well as showcasing these unique models, the ‘Ferrari One of a Kind’ exhibition also offers visitors an immersive introduction to the personalisation programmes, allowing them to discover how these cars are crafted to meet the singular tastes, wishes and, perhaps most importantly, the personalities of individual Ferrari owners.
At the heart of the exhibition is an interactive wall – along with a special car configurator – that lets visitors imagine and then virtually design the Ferrari of their dreams, using the materials, fabrics, colours and vast array of options offered by the Styling Centre.
The ‘One of a Kind’ exhibition, which opened its doors to the public on 18th February to celebrate Enzo Ferrari’s birthday, will run until February 17th, 2025. The cars on display will be updated regularly throughout 2024 to ensure that visitors get to experience the largest number of one-of-a-kind Ferraris possible.