celebrating THE WORLD OF PERSONALISATION

Ferrari have been fine-tuning the intricate art of personalisation since the middle of the last century. Legendary industrialist Gianni Agnelli set things in motion back in 1948, when he requested that the bodywork of his 166 MM be undertaken by specialist coachbuilder Touring of Milan. The stunning car that was subsequently created sparked a global desire for personalisation that continues to the present day.

Now, with the opening of the new ‘Ferrari One of a Kind’ exhibition at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena, the public will have the opportunity to see some of the most exclusive Prancing Horses ever to emerge from Maranello.