Cavalcade 2024

A glittering procession of 124 Ferrari cars, including an incredible 21 examples of the 812 Competizione A and two stunning one-offs – the SP-8 and the SP-38 – gathered at the Port of Venice for a spectacular display on the Sunday before the four-day driving programme began.





With the entirety of the event being based at Venice’s luxurious St Regis Hotel, the first day began with clients being transported by water shuttles from the hotel to the Port of Venice to meet their cars for an early morning departure.