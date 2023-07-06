Capturing the magic

“It was a real privilege to be able to work with Ercole on this volume,” explains Schlegermilch, “because together with me he was the author of a process of stylistic innovation that helped make Formula 1 a different category than all the others. I started before him in 1962 – he arrived eight years later – but I think that together we represent a good cross-section of what this sport has been, from the point of view of communication through images. The secret to this? Probably the fact that we experienced it by coming into direct contact with all its protagonists”.

Ercole agrees: "Many times with Rainer we sat down to look at each other's photographs and it's nice that we were offered the opportunity to get together in the pages of this volume".