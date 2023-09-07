Built for the job

All Ferraris are exclusive. Mass production simply is not possible for cars that are largely made by hand. Most Ferraris are series production models – always in demand but with no cap on quantity. Others are coveted limited-editions models, such as the LaFerrari and F40. Each car is numbered.

But some are true one-offs, often built for the most discerning of clients who demand something bespoke and unique.

Here we look at some the rarest Ferraris, all built for a single and very specific purpose. It could be to win an unusual race, explore new technology or investigate a new engineering direction.