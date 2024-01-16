Building the future

For that same reason, the photos have been taken both in the original areas of the factory as well as in the new offices, including those where the first electric Ferrari will be born in 2025. “In the luxury sector”, says Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna, “tradition and innovation have to progress at the same pace. But today it is more than ever necessary to maintain an equilibrium between these two key elements: if you live with your thoughts too fixed on the past you risk being fearful and arrogant. The fear of change and the arrogance of someone who, strengthened by their own experience, is convinced that they already know everything and so don’t seek new challenges. If, on the contrary, you are oriented only toward the future you lose sight of your history, which, in a marque like Ferrari, is a value that is absolutely non-negotiable.”

What do you mean by ‘innovation’?

“Too often you can convince yourself that innovation is only about technology or software. That’s not so. There are also innovations in materials, in cost-efficiency, and obviously in new design, those things that more than anything else touch upon the emotions. And one of the strong points of Ferrari is its ability to provoke emotions. Because that’s what our clients ask for more than anything else.”