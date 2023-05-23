Building for the future

Visitors to LEGOLAND® in Denmark are now able to experience the speed and luxury of Ferrari like never before as a brand-new attraction opens up to the public at Billund.

The fully interactive exhibit is called Ferrari Build and Race, and perfectly pairs the hands-on enjoyment of assembling LEGO® bricks with the thrill of a Prancing Horse from Maranello. Guests at the attraction are able to put together their very own Ferrari creation and then have their car digitally scanned, before it is put it to the test on a digital racetrack.

But not just any racetrack - the circuit in question is Ferrari’s own personal testing and development ground at Fiorano in Italy.