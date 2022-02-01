“Then there is the Technical Examination – do the mechanical parts need repair or a total rebuild? And finally there is the bodywork, for which we are fortunate to call upon the services of Ferrari Centro Stile. They are able to 3D-scan the car so that it can be compared with original pictures or perhaps with a surviving unrestored car.

“In the case of 412 P #0844 the original bodywork was by Drogo, so we have a general arrangement drawing but not exact blueprints. And these cars were handmade, so each one was subtly different in any case. We found we needed to make some alterations to the current bodywork, which was done by our external partners using the original metal-shaping method of a soft-faced hammer over a wooden dolly. They are not allowed to use an ‘English wheel’ to roll the panels, because that gives a different finish and is not authentic.”