A very special anniversary

The Ferrari Tailor Made programme has unveiled one of its most beautiful creations to date in the shape of this one-of-a-kind Roma, which takes influences from China’s rich traditions and craftsmanship.

The 620-cv turbo-charged Prancing Horse is the result of a collaboration between renowned female Chinese designer Jiang Oiong’er and the Ferrari Tailor Made programme, combining Chinese aesthetics and expertise with Italian design philosophy and Chinoiserie chic.