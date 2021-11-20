The wing mirrors have been moved ahead of the butterfly doors to the top of the wings, while the front bumper has a central grille framed by two pillars and a series of stacked horizontal blades
From the outset, the mid-engine Ferrari Daytona SP3 looks born for the track. The 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 powerplant that sits right behind the driver’s head is the most powerful ICE built by Ferrari to date, delivering a massive 840 cv, capable of catapulting the car from zero to 100km/h in 2.85s and zero to 200km/h in 7.4s. Top speed? 340km/h.
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the second addition to the Icona Series, a programme designed to celebrate Ferrari history by reinterpreting the timeless styling of the marque’s most iconic cars to radically modern effect, using the most innovative materials and technologies available today.
The double-crested front wings nod to the elegance of past Ferrari sports prototypes; the steering wheel's Human-Machine Interface(HMI); a series of horizontal blades complete the rear; seats are integrated into the chassis, reminiscent of a single seater race car
The Monza SP1 and SP2 were the first incarnations of the programme back in 2018, however while those cars invoke the seductive images of the 1950s Ferrari barchettas, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 draws on the spirit of the Sports Prototypes of the 1960s, a decade now considered the golden era of closed wheel racing and an enduring reference point for generations of engineers and designers.
Although there are several iconic Ferraris that have clearly influenced the Ferrari Daytona SP3’s design, including the 350 Can Am and 512s, it is perhaps the 330 P3 which has the strongest claim to not just the design, but the name itself.
The compact, tapered cockpit combines with the wings to create a powerful tail with a central backbone element inspired by the 330 P4
The badge “Ferrari Daytona SP3" is a direct nod to the now legendary 1967 victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona, when Ferrari pulled off one of the most spectacular feats in its racing history with three Prancing Horses shooting past the chequered flag almost side-by-side for a 1-2-3 finish on Ford’s home turf. In first place a 330 P3/P4, in second a 330 P4 and in third a 412 P.
It’s this racing pedigree which, when combined with Ferrari’s host of technological advancements, makes the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 such a worthy and welcome addition to the Icona series.