A Flying start

Says Coletta: “On its debut at Sebring, our Hypercar scored a historic pole position with Antonio Fuoco, and completed the race with a third and a seventh place, which were results which went beyond the expectations of the day before.”

The following month, as the WEC moved on to Portimão and the Algarve International circuit, there was satisfaction at the debut podium finish for the 499P and hopes that it could be built upon. Qualifying resulted in the two Ferrari 499Ps lining up in third and fourth spots for the race.

In fact, once the event was run, Ferrari actually improved upon the season opener, with the #50 car finishing in second place for another podium and the #51 coming in at sixth.

On to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and thoughts of a third consecutive podium spot, or perhaps even a first win for the 499P. In front of a packed stadium with more than 70,000 racing fans in attendance, Ferrari faced a hard-fought but entertaining battle, with the 499P now in many people’s minds being the fastest car on the track. It resulted in a first podium spot for the #51 car.