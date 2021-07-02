A total of 112 registered crews participated in the event, which as always preceded the re-enacted Mille Miglia.

The recreated Mille Miglia – and the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia – pay homage to the event that took place from 1927 until 1957 and earned the title of ‘the most beautiful race in the world’. Ferrari entered in 1948, just a year after the first Prancing Horse car was built – and won. And won again six more times until the race was cancelled when the speeds became too high for the public road.





Nonetheless, the idea of Mille Miglia continues to enthral and charm with its combination of great roads unfolding over northern Italy’s most stunning landscapes – and this is exactly the appeal of the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia. Whereas the re-enacted event is open only to historic race cars, Ferrari welcomes all road-going models from the Prancing Horse. This year’s record entry featured a diverse mix, from a 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, through limited edition vehicles like the F40 and F50, to contemporary models such as the Roma and SF90 Stradale.





The event began on 16 June, in the beautiful setting of the Piazza Cappelletti, in the town of Desenzano, on the edge of Lake Garda. After a briefing by the Clerk of the Course inside the historic Alberti Theatre – which was inaugurated in 1815 – the drivers and co-drivers set forth on the first leg of their tour.



