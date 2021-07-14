Grand Opening of the legendary Cavallino

Jacky Ickx associates the Cavallino with Enzo Ferrari and Enzo Ferrari alone: “This place was a bit like his refuge. Sometimes he’d called you in and meet you in the restaurant. When that happened, you knew it was serious: it would always be to talk about a new car, a driver that might be joining us or what could be done to deal with a performance problem,” said the Belgian driver.



“This restaurant was so much part of his soul that even after he passed away, Enzo’s chair was left empty in the private dining room, which is still there today and is now named after him. I remember meeting Jean Todt in the Cavallino in 1994 and the chair was there and no one sat in it”.