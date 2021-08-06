And yet amongst this arsenal of cameras, drones and extra vehicles, there’s one piece of crucial equipment that is nothing more than stretched canvas over metal. It’s the tent. And in that tent, hidden away from prying eyes, is the star of the show: Ferrari’s truly revolutionary 120° V6 plug-in hybrid 296 GTB.



So new it’s still working under the codename 171, the 296 GTB has been brought here to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia under a blanket of complete secrecy. Indeed, Sardinia has been chosen as the location for the shoot purely because of its famed remoteness. Despite its proximity to the second biggest town of Sassari, the Mores Race Circuit feels as if it is in the middle of nowhere, while the coast road south of Alghero, our second shooting location and where we are today, is incredibly quiet, although this has admittedly been exacerbated by the pandemic.