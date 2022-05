The smart Glasgow suburb of Bearsden has two sites of interest. The first is New Kilpatrick Cemetery where, among 19th and 20th century tombs and graves, the stone foundations of the Antonine Wall are exposed, including stone kerbs, cobble in­fill, and water drainage culverts.



The second is the Bearsden Bath House, where the regiment would partake of its ablutions, and relax when off duty. Unearthed by unsuspecting builders in the 1970’s, the remnants reveal hot and cold baths and several steam rooms. The ruin is now overlooked by a four­storey pensioners’ home.



I arrive at the northern bank of the Clyde, where the Antonine Wall would have ended, in the West Dunbartonshire village of Old Kilpatrick. Interestingly, we’re less than three miles from the modest Milton bungalow in which the aforementioned Scottish racer Jackie Stewart was raised and learnt mechanics in the family garage, before going on to win no less than three Formula One World Championships. In the mid­1960’s he also competed in a number of prestigious endurance races, driving a variety of Ferrari, including the 250 GTO, 250 LM, 275 P2 and the 330 P4.